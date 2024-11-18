Block Intelligence Announces New Blockchain And AI Solutions For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block Intelligence , a premier blockchain development company, is excited to announce its latest innovations in blockchain and AI technology, set to redefine standards in 2024. With a focus on creating scalable, secure, and interoperable blockchain ecosystems, Block Intelligence is poised to lead the charge in the decentralized landscape.









Empowering Businesses with Custom Blockchain Solutions

"We are committed to empowering businesses with tailor-made blockchain solutions that drive innovation and transformation," says Anmol Jayan, Director of Business Operations at Block Intelligence. "By simplifying the complex architecture of blockchain technology, we make it accessible for businesses to scale efficiently and securely."

High-Performance Blockchain-Based Trading Bots

In addition to blockchain infrastructure development, Block Intelligence has unveiled a robust blockchain-based trading bot platform. This platform, employing advanced strategies such as triangular arbitrage, cross-exchange arbitrage, intraday trading, and algorithmic trading, delivers impressive returns-averaging 1% per day, with some strategies yielding up to 2-3% per day.

"Clients have expressed immense satisfaction with the consistent returns generated by our trading bots," says Chris D'souza, Chief of Operations at Block Intelligence. "Our trading platform works flawlessly across major crypto exchanges, providing both security and profitability for our users."

Advanced AI Solutions for Security and Surveillance

Block Intelligence also leads in AI services , particularly in computer vision and CCTV analysis. Their AI tools offer cutting-edge video surveillance, facial recognition, behavioral analysis, and anomaly detection, enhancing business capabilities in security and monitoring.

"We're at the forefront of using AI-powered computer vision to transform the security and surveillance industry," adds D'souza. "By leveraging machine learning algorithms, we offer solutions that deliver precision and efficiency in analyzing CCTV footage and identifying potential security risks."

Pioneers in Layered Blockchain Solutions

Block Intelligence's core expertise in developing Layer 0, Layer 1, and Layer 2 blockchains enables businesses to create secure, scalable platforms for various industries. Their customized blockchain solutions allow clients to build decentralized ecosystems tailored to their unique operational requirements.

"We understand the importance of providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in a decentralized future," explains Jayan. "Our layered blockchain solutions ensure that our clients are equipped with the infrastructure necessary to thrive in the world of decentralized finance and commerce."

Innovative Solutions Across Diverse Business Needs

Block Intelligence offers a wide range of solutions, including crypto wallet development, DEX/CEX development, custom token creation, and AI-powered applications such as computer vision, CCTV analysis, generative AI, and chatbot development. Their services extend to Web2 software development, regulatory consulting, staking platforms, trading bot development, NFT marketplace development, metaverse creation, and more.

For more information about Block Intelligence and its projects, visit blockintelligence.io and for Block Intelligence portfolio visit .

Media Contact:

Organization: Synergy Global Enterprise LLC

Name: Gopi Divecha

Address: 111 North Bridge Road #21–01, Singapore 179098

Website:

Email: ...ts

