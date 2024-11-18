Lithuanian FM Calls For Revising Support Strategy For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis has called on the European Union to stop fearing an escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine.

That is according to the website of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

Landsbergis, who is attending a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, said that Europe needs“a new winning strategy for Ukraine that would come from strength and ability to mobilize.”

“Peace through de-escalation is a failing and failed strategy. It is fair to say that the strategy of the way that we help Ukraine during the three years, almost a thousand days, has failed,” he said.

Europe takes too long to decide on aid to Ukraine - Borrell

As reported by Ukrinform, a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council is taking place in Brussels today, November 18, with the situation in Ukraine as the first and one of the main issues on the agenda.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha called on European partners to prevent any easing of Russia's international isolation and emphasized that peace can only be achieved through strength and timely decisions, rather than appeasing the aggressor.

Photo:

