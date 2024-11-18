Lithuanian FM Calls For Revising Support Strategy For Ukraine
Date
11/18/2024 10:10:38 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis has called on the European Union to stop fearing an escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine.
That is according to the website of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Ukrinform reports.
Landsbergis, who is attending a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, said that Europe needs“a new winning strategy for Ukraine that would come from strength and ability to mobilize.”
“Peace through de-escalation is a failing and failed strategy. It is fair to say that the strategy of the way that we help Ukraine during the three years, almost a thousand days, has failed,” he said.
Read also:
Europe takes too long to decide on aid to Ukraine - Borrell
As reported by Ukrinform, a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council is taking place in Brussels today, November 18, with the situation in Ukraine as the first and one of the main issues on the agenda.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha called on European partners to prevent any easing of Russia's international isolation and emphasized that peace can only be achieved through strength and timely decisions, rather than appeasing the aggressor.
Photo:
MENAFN18112024000193011044ID1108897849
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.