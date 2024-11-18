International officials of energy division gather at Istanbul Energy Forum

(MENAFN) The Istanbul Forum, conducted by Anadolu and planned under the auspices of Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, is going to gather energy ministers, ambassadors of local and international NGOs, international institutions, academics, media experts, as well as business leaders from all over the world to address pressing energy problems.



The day-long forum at the Istanbul Congress Center is going to happen on November 22 and is going to provide contributors the chance for dialogue at an international level.



Themed “Common Future, Common Goals,” the forum is going to discover regional energy aims, Turkey’s essential role in guaranteeing natural gas supply security, strategies for funding the energy transition, oil and gas markets, as well as technological improvements.



Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, as well as Turkish news agency's Leader and CEO Serdar Karagoz are going to deliver dialogues at a special meeting.

