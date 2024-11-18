عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gamestop Appoints Nat Turner To Board Of Directors


11/18/2024 7:16:54 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the“Company”) today announced that Nat Turner, Chairman and CEO of Collectors Holdings, Inc., has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Contact

GameStop Investor Relations
817-424-2001
...


MENAFN18112024004107003653ID1108897029


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search