Gamestop Appoints Nat Turner To Board Of Directors

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the“Company”) today announced that Nat Turner, Chairman and CEO of Collectors Holdings, Inc., has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.