Ironbound Wealth Management Group And Barnum Financial Group Unite To Enhance Financial Services In Newark

Ironbound Wealth Management Group's ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured from left to right: Councilman Michael Silva, Councilwoman Louise Scott-Roundtree, Ironbound Wealth Management Group President David Macchia, and Vice President Kathi Zigarelli.

Ironbound Wealth Management Group President David Macchia and Vice President Kathi Zigarelli

Ironbound Wealth Management Group Headquarters at 58 Wilson Avenue, Newark, located in the vibrant heart of the Ironbound District.

The pivotal moment was celebrated with a soft reopening that brought together family, friends, clients, and elected officials.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ironbound Wealth Management Group, located in the vibrant Ironbound section of Newark, proudly announces its partnership with the renowned Barnum Financial Group. This collaboration was celebrated with a soft reopening event, marking a new chapter in their commitment to the local community.For the past three years, Ironbound Wealth Management Group has been dedicated to serving Newark's diverse population, focusing on the financial well-being of its residents. This commitment has attracted the attention of Barnum Financial Group, leading to a partnership that promises to deliver exceptional financial tools and resources while maintaining the personalized service that Ironbound is known for.David Macchia, President of Ironbound Wealth Management Group, expressed his enthusiasm:“We've laid a solid foundation over the past three years, and we're excited about the future. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve the community effectively.” Vice President Kathi Zigarelli highlighted their mission, stating,“As a mother and community member, my family drives my passion for this work. We are here to support the families of Newark and ensure they have access to the financial guidance they need.”The Ironbound neighborhood is home to a rich tapestry of Portuguese, Brazilian, and Hispanic communities, often facing unique financial challenges. Barnum Financial Group recognizes the importance of this partnership, especially in uncertain times. Pietro Ruggeri, Barnum's Sales Manager and Financial Planner, noted,“Now more than ever, our community needs tailored financial solutions. I'm excited to see the positive impact this partnership will have.”The soft reopening brought together key stakeholders, including local entrepreneurs and elected officials. East Ward Councilman Michael Silva remarked,“Partnerships like these are a testament to the growth of our community. They signal a bright future filled with opportunities for our businesses and residents.”ABOUTIronbound Wealth Management Group and Barnum Financial Group are poised to make a significant impact in Newark, ensuring that residents have access to the financial resources they need to thrive. Together, they are committed to building a brighter financial future for the community.Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC, Member SIPC.Ironbound Wealth Management is not an affiliate or subsidiary of MML Investors Services, LLC or its affiliated companies.6 Corporate Drive, Shelton, CT 06484. (203) 513-6000.CRN202711-7473565

