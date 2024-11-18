Kerala Man Fined ₹2.5 Lakh For 'Deliberately' Blocking Ambulance's Path In Thrissur Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Giving way to the ambulance is a noble work and has been categorised as the first act while driving on the road. But recently a private car owner in Kerala's Thrissur disobeyed this rule and was slapped with a hefty fine of ₹2.5 lakh for blocking the path of an ambulance.

According to a report by Times Now, the incident took place on 7 November. A private vehicle owner in Thrissur blocked the path of an ambulance along the Chalakudy route leading to Thrissur Medical College.

However, some other reports suggest that the ambulance was travelling from Ponnani.

The video of the incident, recorded from a dashcam footage, went viral on social media, and Kerala Police swiftly acted upon it.

In the two-minute video, it can be seen that the vehicle owner in his silver Maruti Suzuki car was not letting the ambulance pass on a narrow , two-lane stretch of road.

Despite the ambulance driver persistently honking and blaring the siren, the driver didn't let the ambulance pass. When the ambulance tried to overtake, the driver blocked it.

Action against driver:

The Kerala Police have imposed a fine on the private car driver for failing to draw to the side road on the approach of an ambulance under Motor Vehicles Act. Also, the driver did not carry a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

According to Section 194E of the Motor Vehicles Act, a person who fails to draw to the side of the road, on the approach of a fire service vehicle or of an ambulance or other emergency vehicle is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with a fine of ten thousand rupees or with both.