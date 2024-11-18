Iran demands US to pay trillion dollars

(MENAFN) Iran has demanded that the US pay $1 trillion in compensation for the economic damage caused by decades of sanctions, according to Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. In a speech on Saturday, Shamkhani accused the US and its allies, whom he referred to as the "Arrogant Front," of using a variety of tactics to destabilize Iran. He specifically claimed that the US had supported groups like and Al-Qaeda to create divisions in the region, protect its ally Israel, and undermine Iran.



Shamkhani's comments focus on the economic sanctions imposed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He argued that these sanctions have severely harmed Iran's development and demanded compensation for the damages. The US has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Iran over the years, designating it a "state sponsor of terrorism." Although relations briefly improved after the 2015 nuclear deal, the Trump administration withdrew from the agreement in 2018, reinstating harsh sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector and economy.



In 2021, Iran’s former foreign minister claimed that US sanctions had caused $1 trillion in damages to Iran, with Tehran seeking compensation as a condition for rejoining the nuclear deal. Shamkhani’s comments come after an Iranian court ruled in December 2023 that the US, including former officials like President Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo, should pay nearly $50 billion in damages for the 2020 assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. The court also demanded a public apology for the harm caused to over 3,000 Iranian citizens.

