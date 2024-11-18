Hezbollah announces it had launched its first rocket attack on gas station in northern Israel

(MENAFN) On Saturday evening, Hezbollah announced it had launched its first rocket attack on a gas station in northern Israel, signaling a major escalation in the ongoing conflict. The group claimed responsibility for targeting the Nesher base, a gas station operated by the Israeli military, located 40 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, southeast of Haifa.



The Israeli has yet to comment on Hezbollah's claims.



Following the initial strike, Hezbollah revealed it had also hit several other critical Israeli military installations. These included the Haifa Technical Base, home to an Israeli Air Force training facility, 35 km east of Haifa, and the Haifa naval base, which hosts a fleet of rocket boats and submarines. Additionally, Hezbollah targeted the Stella Maris base, a vital maritime monitoring and control station, and the Tirat al-Carmel base, which houses a transport battalion and naval logistics unit, both located 35 to 40 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border.



Earlier, the Israeli military reported that around 10 rockets had been launched from Lebanon toward Haifa, hitting several buildings and causing significant damage. The Israeli air force successfully intercepted additional rockets fired from Lebanese territory.



Additionally, the Israeli army confirmed that around 45 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Haifa Bay area and northern Galilee.



Since the start of the hostilities on October 7, 2023, following Israel's airstrikes on Gaza that resulted in over 147,000 Palestinian casualties, Israel has expanded its military operations into southern Lebanon, including air raids on Beirut and other Lebanese areas, and initiated a ground invasion in the south on September 23, 2023.

