Celebrating 10 Years Of IQOS: A Decade Of Innovation In Tobacco Harm Reduction

As we mark the 10th anniversary of IQOS, Philip Morris International's (PMI) flagship smoke-free product, we celebrate a decade of groundbreaking innovation in tobacco harm reduction. Launched with the ambitious goal of providing adult smokers, who would otherwise continue to smoke, with a better alternative to traditional cigarettes, IQOS has become a cornerstone of PMI's commitment to delivering a smoke-free future.

Over the past ten years, IQOS has transformed the landscape of tobacco consumption, offering the 1 billion smokers worldwide, a scientifically substantiated alternative that significantly reduces their exposure to harmful chemicals compared to continued cigarette smoking. This happens because IQOS heats tobacco and doesn't burn it, thus resulting in a reduction of 95% in harmful chemicals.

The journey of IQOS reflects PMI's dedication to rigorous scientific research and technological advancement. Since the inception of its smoke-free vision, PMI has invested over $12.5 billion in developing and commercializing smoke-free products, with IQOS at the forefront. This commitment has not gone unnoticed, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizing IQOS as a modified-risk tobacco product in 2020, a milestone that underscores the product's potential to reduce harm.

As of 2024, IQOS is available in 90 markets globally, with an estimated 36.5 million adult users, demonstrating its significant impact on shifting consumer preferences towards less harmful alternatives. Looking ahead, the success of IQOS over the past decade serves as a springboard for further innovation and progress in tobacco harm reduction.

PMI's vision of a smoke-free future, where cigarettes are obsolete, is becoming increasingly tangible. With continued investment in research, development, and public health partnerships, the next decade promises even greater strides in reducing the health impacts of tobacco use. As we celebrate this 10-year milestone, we recognize IQOS not just as a product, but as a symbol of the potential for innovation to drive meaningful change in public health and consumer behavior.

Brought to you by Philip Morris Misr.