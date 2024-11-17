Maiko KOBAYASHI Art Miami

As Kobayashi describes: -The impressions of my creatures are not just a reflection of emotions, it's a duplication of layers upon layers of sentiments. You might not be able to absorb all the senses I've delivered at first glance, and the comprehension could differ from each person. It has layers, for instance, emptiness first, then you feel the peacefulness seething through after a long stare. Sometimes my creatures are all recorded in a sobbing impression, but it could also be a state when the sadness has just passed-. The aesthetic of Kobayashi's work partially embraces the Kawaii cultural tradition, blending attractiveness with pensiveness, cuteness with somberness. Her technique is highly influenced by Japanese artistic tradition, especially through the utilization of the Washi. Each composition begins with a layer of gesso and acrylic on slightly crinkled traditional Japanese Washi paper, partially applied on canvas or board, in order to obtain a more textured surface. After drawing her characters with charcoal, she blends the sketch with her hands and paints over with another, simple, monochrome background. She redraws the figures repeatedly and with each layer, the paintings gain material and emotional depth color tones used, often obtained through a combination of acrylic, oil pastels and watercolors, are reminiscent of traditional Japanese-style painting styles and illustrations, with a unique contemporary touch. 'Window to My Time' consists of 7

paintings and 3 drawings, deepening the discourse on how daily interactions can help creative minds escape angst. The series explores the concepts of Place, Action,

and Event- static zones where people hide, situations that lead to movement and vitality,

spontaneous, irrational consequences of action, respectively. Kobayashi's interest in these elements

has led her to

explore their possibilities in this new series. 'Window to my Time' invites viewers to delve into the intricate layers of emotion and find solace in the harmonious yet complex world of Maiko Kobayashi's creations.