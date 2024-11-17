Maiko KOBAYASHI Art Miami
We are pleased to announce our participation to Art Miami with“Window to My Time” a solo presentation of profoundly contemplative artworks by Japanese artist Maiko Kobayashi. For over two decades, Kobayashi has meticulously crafted a unique character that embodies elements of a puppy, a rabbit, and a child-like drawn human figure. These creatures serve as a visual metaphor, embodying her alter ego, conveying poignant messages about contemporary disruptions, and serving as vessels to exorcise anxiety. The deep, tense expression in its eyes immediately reveal the sophistication of these creatures, building a complex and idiosyncratic cognitive discrepancy. Among the spectrum of mental states conveyed by Kobayashi characters, a sense of distress and melancholy always pervade her compositions, even though without ever leading to despair or surrender but adopted as a bright and virtuous analysis of the artist most relevant milieu. This impression is always counterbalanced by the flawless harmony of the paintings and the appeal of the characters, that together with their adorable features infuse hope and joy into the composition. Subtle hints of euphoria, hidden love notes, jolly distractions for precious little things help to seek shelter from the darkness.
The Art Miami Pavilion Booth AM426
One Herald Plaza (NE 14th Street & Biscayne Bay), Miami, FL 33132
On Biscayne Bay between the Venetian & MacArthur Causeways
Maiko Kobayashi will attend the opening reception
Tuesday, December 3 4pm – 9pm
Wednesday, December 4 11am – 7pm
Thursday, December 5 11am – 7pm
Friday, December 6 11am – 7pm
Saturday, December 7 11am – 7pm
Sunday, December 8 11am – 6pm
| As Kobayashi describes: -The impressions of my creatures are not just a reflection of emotions, it's a duplication of layers upon layers of sentiments. You might not be able to absorb all the senses I've delivered at first glance, and the comprehension could differ from each person. It has layers, for instance, emptiness first, then you feel the peacefulness seething through after a long stare. Sometimes my creatures are all recorded in a sobbing impression, but it could also be a state when the sadness has just passed-. The aesthetic of Kobayashi's work partially embraces the Kawaii cultural tradition, blending attractiveness with pensiveness, cuteness with somberness. Her technique is highly influenced by Japanese artistic tradition, especially through the utilization of the Washi. Each composition begins with a layer of gesso and acrylic on slightly crinkled traditional Japanese Washi paper, partially applied on canvas or board, in order to obtain a more textured surface. After drawing her characters with charcoal, she blends the sketch with her hands and paints over with another, simple, monochrome background. She redraws the figures repeatedly and with each layer, the paintings gain material and emotional depth color tones used, often obtained through a combination of acrylic, oil pastels and watercolors, are reminiscent of traditional Japanese-style painting styles and illustrations, with a unique contemporary touch. 'Window to My Time' consists of 7
paintings and 3 drawings, deepening the discourse on how daily interactions can help creative minds escape angst. The series explores the concepts of Place, Action,
and Event- static zones where people hide, situations that lead to movement and vitality,
spontaneous, irrational consequences of action, respectively. Kobayashi's interest in these elements
has led her to
explore their possibilities in this new series. 'Window to my Time' invites viewers to delve into the intricate layers of emotion and find solace in the harmonious yet complex world of Maiko Kobayashi's creations.
| Maiko Kobayashi was born in 1977 in Yokohama-City, and grew up for 10 years in Sagamihara-City, Kanagawa Prefecture, then moved to
Tokyo where she is currently based. She studied
Scenography and Display at the The Junior College of Musashino Art University, Tokyo
from 1995 to 1998; then did in Life drawing and sketching, Setsu Mode Seminar, Tokyo Japan, from 1999 to 2000; and studied in Art Practice, School of Arts and Social sciences, Northumbria University, Newcastle upon Tyne England, from 2007 to 2008. Since the late '90's she actively
exhibited all around the world gaining over 30 solo shows and participating to about 40 group presentations. Her work found place in prestigious private and public collection.
