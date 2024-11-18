ATP Tour Finals To Remain In Italy Through 2030

(MENAFN- IANS) Turin, Nov 18 (IANS) The ATP Finals will be staged in Italy for a further five years, through 2030. The extension follows a five-year term through 2025 in Turin, where the ATP's 2024 season finale has excelled, the governing body of men's and Italian Tennis Federation (FITP) have announced.

Sinner became the first Italian to claim the title on Sunday after beating American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

This year in Turin, the event attracted a record-breaking on-site audience of more than 183,000, with all 15 sessions sold out across the eight days. Prize money in 2024 reached USD 15.25 million – an all-time tournament record.

With five additional years of collaboration, ATP and FITP will continue to drive progress, capitalising on Italy's position as one of the world's strongest and most established tennis markets.

"Over the past four years, Italy has shown itself as an incredible host of our most prestigious event, with the vision to create a truly special experience for both players and fans," ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said.

FITP President Angelo Binaghi added, "Tennis has a special place in the history and culture of this country. The ATP Finals are treasured by Italian fans, and this connection is now stronger than ever with Jannik Sinner as the World No.1. We look ahead with excitement, confident in the knowledge that this event will continue to grow even stronger in the years ahead"

The ATP said location options beyond 2025 are under evaluation, with further updates to be provided in due course.