'Openers Around Country Can Only Blame Themselves': Paine Hits Back At Renshaw Over Opening Role Debate

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) As Nathan McSweeney prepares to step into the coveted role of Australia's Test opener alongside Usman Khawaja, his selection has stirred both excitement and debate within Australian circles.

Fresh off a gritty century in the Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania, Matthew Renshaw didn't mince his words about the implications of McSweeney's selection.

“I'm really happy for Nathan. I think he's going to do a terrific job. But for us openers, I think the decision might have hurt a lot of us. We know how tough opening is-the satisfaction of batting for a long period of time, facing the toughest bowlers with a brand-new ball at their freshest. That's why we do the job," Renshaw was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

"It feels like every summer there's a circus about something, and it's usually about the openers because Australian cricket always wants another opener,” he added.

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine weighed in on the debate, suggesting that the openers who missed out on selection had only themselves to blame.

"He's a lovely man, 'Renners,' and it's great to see him back in form, but the openers around the country can only blame themselves for Nathan McSweeney being given the opportunity,” Paine said.

Paine pointed to Renshaw's own struggles early in the Shield season, where he managed scores of 6, 15, 2, 21, and 25 before his breakthrough century against Tasmania. "It was there for the taking, and none of them did it. Isn't it a fascinating mental game though? As soon as that team is named, you have two openers come out and smack huge hundreds,” he pointed.