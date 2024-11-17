Russian Troops Hit Residential Building In Sumy With Ballistic Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian hit residential building in Sumy with ballistic missile

Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The ballistic missile hit a residential building in Sumy. Together with representatives of the Red Cross, we are heading to the scene,” he said.

Later he wrote that there were many people following the strike.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, three people were injured as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on a company in Sumy.