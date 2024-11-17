عربي


Russian Troops Hit Residential Building In Sumy With Ballistic Missile

11/17/2024 7:11:59 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops hit residential building in Sumy with ballistic missile

Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The ballistic missile hit a residential building in Sumy. Together with representatives of the Red Cross, we are heading to the scene,” he said.

Later he wrote that there were many injured people following the strike.

Read also: Three civilians injured as Russia shells Kherson suburbs

As Ukrinform reported earlier, three people were injured as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on a company in Sumy.

MENAFN17112024000193011044ID1108895085


UkrinForm

