Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket To Make Space-Based Cellular Service A Reality, Transforming Mobile Connectivity

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Blue Origin has entered into a multi-launch agreement to deploy multiple next-generation Block 2 BlueBird satellites for AST SpaceMobile, a company building the world's first space -based cellular broadband network. The satellites will be launched into low Earth orbit (LEO) aboard New Glenn, Blue Origin's powerful orbital launch vehicle. All launches are scheduled to occur multi-year from Blue Origin's Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

AST SpaceMobile's vision for satellite-enabled cellular service

AST SpaceMobile is focused on developing a satellite that will provide cellular broadband coverage globally. The network is designed to work directly with everyday smartphones, enabling seamless connectivity between terrestrial cell towers and satellite signals. This will offer reliable, high-speed mobile service even in remote and underserved areas.

“New Glenn's performance and unprecedented capacity within its seven-meter fairing enables us to deploy more of our Block 2 BlueBird satellites in orbit, helping provide continuous cellular broadband service coverage across some of the most in-demand cellular markets globally,” said Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, AST SpaceMobile.

New Glenn's Capabilities for Ambitious Missions

New Glenn, Blue Origin 's heavy-lift orbital rocket, is designed to carry large payloads into orbit with unmatched capacity. Standing at over 320 feet (98 meters) tall, New Glenn's seven-meter fairing allows for twice the payload volume compared to most commercial launch systems.

The vehicle's reusable first stage is built for at least 25 missions, powered by seven BE-4 engines, which are the most powerful liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled, oxygen-rich staged combustion engines in operation. The rocket's second stage, powered by two BE-3U engines, generates 160,000 pounds of thrust in vacuum.