Pope Francis Calls For International Inquiry Into Whether Israeli Military Actions In Gaza Constitute Genocide

Pope Francis has suggested that the international community examine whether Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip amount to genocide against the Palestinian people.

In a new by Pope Francis for the Jubilee 2025, the Pope said:“According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide. It should be carefully investigated to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies."

According to Vatican news, the new book by Pope Francis for the Jubilee 2025 focuses on the theme, "Hope never disappoints. Pilgrims towards a better world" and will be published by Hernán Reyes Alcaide, Edizioni Piemme publishers.

The book comes out on Tuesday 19 November in Italy, Spain and Latin America, and later in other countries.

In excerpts published on Sunday from the new forthcoming book, the Pope said some international experts say "what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide," as reported by Reuters.

"We should investigate carefully to assess whether this fits into the technical definition (of genocide) formulated by international jurists and organizations," the pope stated in the excerpts published by the Italian daily La Stampa.