Herat's Bead-Making Industry Thrives Amid Rising Demand

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The only bead-making is reviving an ancient craft while producing and exporting high-quality prayer beads (tasbih) to international markets, alongside growing domestic sales within Afghanistan.

With strong demand both locally and abroad, Arab's workshop has not only preserved a key cultural tradition but is also expanding rapidly, offering employment to nine youths.

Arab explained that each tasbih is meticulously crafted using premium materials like gold, silver, copper, and aluminum, with prices ranging from 150 to 35,000 afgahnis depending on the materials used.

He said that the trend for handmade tasbihs is growing, particularly among younger generations, and that an online platform and social media have helped them expand their customer base.

The workshop has already exported its products to countries like Tajikistan, the UAE, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, with export orders continuing to rise based on customer demand.

Some of the young workers, who are learning the craft while earning a steady income, are passionate about preserving the ancient art of bead-making.

Mohammad Ayoub, a worker at the workshop, expressed pride in being part of a tradition deeply rooted in Afghanistan's cultural heritage, and he, along with his colleagues, is dedicated to mastering the craft.

Maulvi Hamidullah Ghiyasi, Director of the Culture Department, emphasized their ongoing efforts to help market the tasbih products and said that the increasing number of local and international tourists visiting the workshop has contributed to its growing success.

