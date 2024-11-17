Amir Participates In G20 Summit Monday, Visits Costa Rica, Colombia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will take part in the Group of 20 (G20) Summit Monday, at the invitation of the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose country holds the current G20 presidency. The 2024 G20 Summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro in the presence of the heads of state and government, and delegations.

After the summit, His Highness the Amir will pay official visits to the Republic of Costa Rica and the Republic of Colombia, where His Highness will meet leaders of the two countries and senior officials to discuss means of bolstering cooperation in various areas, as well as regional and international issues of joint interest.

His Highness the Amir will attend the 8th edition of the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award which is held this year in San Jose, Costa Rica.

His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by an official delegation.

