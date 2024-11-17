Qatar Announces 'Distance Learning Day' For All 215 Govt Schools On Nov 19

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) issued a circular announcing "Distance Day" for all on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

The initiative is designed to enhance the technological skills of teachers and students in the field of teaching and learning, which is in line with the Ministry's efforts to diversify teaching and learning mechanisms.

This day provides an opportunity to enhance the benefit from the extensive technological capabilities provided by e-learning for schools.

The Ministry explained through the circular that the date for implementing the Distance Learning Day in all 215 government schools will be on Tuesday, November 19, while the educational process will continue in person for the kindergarten stage.

The circular included instructions for guardians of students in the educational stages from the first to the twelfth grade, as attendance of live broadcast classes for students will be through the Qatar Education System.

Broadcast lessons for primary school students will begin at 7:10 am, while broadcast lessons for middle and secondary school students will begin at 8 am.

The Ministry urged parents to follow the instructions to provide a distinguished educational experience for the students, by providing a calm and suitable environment for learning at home, and following the class schedule sent by the school to ensure their commitment to class times, as the student will be considered absent if he misses two classes.

The Ministry called for the necessity of ensuring the availability of the Qatar Education System and the Microsoft (teams) program and updating it to the latest version on the student's device, in addition to ensuring the availability of the username and password to facilitate the student's entry into the system, and following the steps to recover the username or password when needed:

The guardian can contact the hotline 155 to obtain technical support, or contact the school administration in the event of challenges related to distance learning on this day.