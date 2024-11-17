Meitei Group Holds Candlelight March Condemning Killing Of Six Women & Children

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 17 (IANS) Several Meitei organisations in Assam's Cachar district organised a protest on Sunday to condemn the abduction and brutal murder of six Meitei women and children in Manipur's Jiribam district.

The protest began with a candlelight march to honour the deceased, followed by powerful slogans demanding justice. also issued a stern warning: they will not collect the victims' bodies from Silchar Medical College Hospital unless the authorities arrest the killers promptly.

One of the protesters said,“We call for the prompt arrest of those guilty and justice for our victims. We will not take the bodies back if this is not done.”

In order to shield the communities from more depressing incidents, they also urged the Assam government to send more security personnel to the Lakhipur locality in the Cachar district and other sensitive locations.

He said,“We want all neighbourhoods to be secure and peaceful, and the police must make sure that everyone gets along with one another without any problems. The government must make sure that such incidents don't happen again.”

Mobs attacked the residences of at least three ministers and six MLAs, mostly of the ruling BJP, on Saturday after the recovery of the bodies of six missing women and children in the violence-hit Jiribam district.

Police said that the mobs comprising men and women attacked the residences of ministers Sapam Ranjan Singh, Leishangthem Susindro Meitei and Yumnam Khemchand Singh in different places.

The mob also attacked the houses of six legislators, including that of Rajkumar Imo Singh, who is Chief Minister N Biren Singh's son-in-law.

A large number of protestors gathered in front of the houses of many other ministers, legislators and political leaders in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

One vehicle parked outside an MLA's residence in Imphal was also torched.

Mob also gathered the houses of Janata Dal (United) MLA T Arun of Wangkhei constituency and BJP legislator Karam Shyam of Langthabal.

The security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters in different parts of Imphal city and its outskirts.

The widespread attacks, road blockades and protest demonstrations started after the news of the recovery of the bodies of six missing women and children in the violence-hit Jiribam district.

The bodies, which are not yet identified by the family members, are believed to be of the six women and children missing since November 11 in Jiribam district.

The bodies, found on Friday and Saturday, were brought to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The dead bodies were found near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along the Manipur-Assam border on Friday evening and on Saturday.