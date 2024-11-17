For Us, The Whole World Is One Family: PM Modi In Nigeria

(MENAFN- IANS) Abuja, Nov 17 (IANS) Lauding the Indian community's contribution to the development of Nigeria, Prime Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that Indians never forget their values even while pursuing the global common good.

"You all have not only given your hard work and effort to Nigeria, but also your hearts to Nigeria. The Indian community here has always stood by Nigeria in both its joys and sorrows... There are many Indian doctors here who are serving the people of Nigeria," said PM Modi while interacting with the Indian diaspora at a community event in Abuja before wrapping up his State Visit to the West African nation - the first by an Indian PM in 17 years.

"Even if we go to other countries, we never forget our values that serve the greater good. We are those people who have lived for centuries with values that consider the whole world as one family. For us, the entire world is one family. the pride you have brought to Indian culture in Nigeria is evident everywhere. Yoga is becoming increasingly popular among the people here..." he added.

The 60-000 strong Indian diaspora in Nigeria is the largest in West Africa, ensuring people-to-people contact between the two countries for decades.

PM Modi met hundreds of Indians immediately after holding bilateral discussions with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, following which he was conferred the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

Prime Minister Modi is the first foreign leader to be conferred with the Nigerian national honour since 1969.

"President Tinubu has honoured me with Nigeria's National Award. This honour belongs to the people of India. This honour belongs to all of you - Indians living here in Nigeria," he stated.

PM Modi asserted that stepping out of the comfort zone, innovating and creating new paths has now become the very essence of today's India.

"In the past decade, India has added nearly two trillion dollars to its GDP. In just 10 years, the size of India's economy has doubled. Today, India is the fifth-largest economy in the world... We often hear that those who step out of their comfort zones are the ones who achieve something big. Now, you don't need me to explain this to you because you've already made it this far. Today, India and its youth are moving forward with this very spirit. That's why India is rapidly growing in new sectors today. India's startup ecosystem, which you may not have heard of 10-15 years ago, is thriving," he told the large gathering.

A confident India, said PM Modi, has embarked on a new journey with the ultimate goal of building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

As the bilateral trade between India and Nigeria continues to grow, reaching about $15 billion, PM Modi mentioned the strong presence of Indians and the Indian companies in Nigeria that are involved in a variety of sectors.

The PM mentioned that whenever a challenge arises anywhere in the world, India rises as the first responder to extend its support.

At the same, he highlighted that over the years, India has made every possible effort to raise Africa's voice on global platforms.

"Gandhiji spent a long time in Africa. He shared a deep bond with the people of Africa. During the era of slavery, both the people of India and Nigeria left no stone unturned in their struggle for independence. When India gained independence, it also inspired Nigeria's own movement for freedom. Today, India and Nigeria are moving forward together, like comrades from the days of struggle. India is the mother of democracy, and Nigeria is the largest democracy in Africa," he said.

This was also PM Modi's first visit to the West African region. The Nigerian President had visited India last year for the G20 Summit as a guest country at PM Modi's invitation that eventually also paved the way for the African nation to participate in the upcoming G20 Summit in Brazil as an invitee country.