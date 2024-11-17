Baramulla Man With 45 Non-Bailable Warrants Arrested For Fraud

Zubair Rashid Ganie, a resident of Rohama Rafiabad, allegedly defrauded multiple people across the valley under the pretext of business transactions, a police officer said.

He said that Ganie had evading arrest for a long time despite 45 non-bailable warrants issued against him by 20 different courts in the region.

The arrest marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts of the Sopore Police to bring wanted criminals to justice, the officer added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now