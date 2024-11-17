(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has called on the European Union to reconsider its sanctions on Russia, which he argues have exacerbated the bloc's economic problems, particularly rising energy prices and inflation. Speaking on Kossuth Radio, Orban described the EU's sanction policy as a "hare-brained" response to the Ukraine conflict, which has undermined the EU's competitiveness and caused significant economic harm. He emphasized the need to bring energy prices down by reassessing these sanctions.



Orban also stressed the urgency of ending the Ukraine conflict for the sake of Europe’s economic stability, warning that continued war is a "scourge" on the continent. He expressed hope that the shift in US leadership with Donald Trump's potential return to office could help bring about peace, noting Trump's claim that he could end the war within 24 hours. Until then, Orban pledged Hungary’s efforts to change Brussels' stance on Ukraine, urging that the EU’s decisions be driven by the needs of the people, not bureaucratic interests. Orban has been a consistent critic of EU policies on Ukraine, opposing both sanctions and aid to Kiev, and continues to advocate for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

