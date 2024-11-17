IDF claims Human Rights Watch committing ‘factual distortion’

(MENAFN) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have criticized Human Rights Watch (HRW) for what they claim is “factual distortion” and “anti-Israel bias” following the release of a report accusing Israel of committing a “crime against humanity” through the mass displacement of Palestinians in Gaza. The 154-page HRW report, published Thursday, highlights the forced displacement of around 1.9 million Palestinians — over 90% of Gaza's population — due to Israeli military operations.



HRW’s investigation, which included interviews with displaced individuals and the analysis of satellite imagery and evacuation orders, claims that Israel's actions were designed to forcibly displace civilians, citing patterns of destruction and inadequate evacuation procedures. The report also accused Israel of blocking essential humanitarian aid, including water, food, and fuel, and of bombing critical infrastructure like hospitals and bakeries.



The IDF strongly denied the allegations, describing the report as misleading and accusing HRW of selective presentation of facts. The IDF asserted that its evacuation orders were in line with international law and emphasized its efforts to minimize civilian harm during operations aimed at dismantling Hamas, not targeting Gaza’s civilian population. Israeli officials also accused HRW of relying on “Hamas-controlled sources” and claimed that the military’s actions were focused on neutralizing Hamas’ military capabilities.



The report comes amid a deadly escalation that began in October 2023 when Hamas carried out a cross-border attack, killing at least 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. The subsequent Israeli military operation has resulted in a death toll in Gaza surpassing 43,000.

