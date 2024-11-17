German MP suggests ‘anti-rape’ metro carriages in Berlin

(MENAFN) German MP Antje Kapek, spokesperson for the Greens on issues, has suggested that Berlin introduce women-only metro carriages in response to a surge in violent crimes on the city's public transport system. Speaking to *Bild* newspaper, Kapek referred to a disturbing assault earlier this year in which a 33-year-old man raped a 63-year-old woman on the subway before calmly leaving the scene. She emphasized that women are often of violence and need additional protection.



According to data, violent crimes on Berlin's metro, trains, and buses reached nearly 4,200 incidents last year. The number has risen sharply in 2023, with over 5,600 cases recorded in the first nine months, including almost 300 sexual offenses. Kapek's proposal includes creating women-only carriages located near the driver or at the end of the train, along with enhanced video surveillance and emergency call boxes on platforms.



Kapek drew comparisons to Japan, where women-only carriages have been in place for two decades to combat groping, and similar measures are used in metros in Cairo, Rio de Janeiro, and several cities in Asia. However, Berlin's public transport company BVG defended its current safety measures, such as alarm buttons and police presence at stations, as sufficient.



The proposal has sparked debate, with right-wing politician Rolf Wiedenhaupt from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) calling it “absurd,” arguing that security should focus on punishing criminals rather than segregating victims. Meanwhile, women surveyed by *Bild* generally supported the idea, though one elderly respondent questioned its feasibility and enforcement.

