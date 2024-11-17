UN Security Council holds session focused on "Situation in the Middle East"

(MENAFN) The UN Security Council will hold a session on Monday focused on "The situation in the Middle East," with an emphasis on "Ending the war and securing a lasting peace." The briefing will be chaired by UK Foreign Secretary David Lamy and presented by Tor Wennesland, the Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.



As the current chair of the council, the UK has outlined the goals for the session in a concept note. The session aims to address the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon and discuss strategies for fostering regional stability by ending the violence. A key objective will be exploring how the resolution of these conflicts could pave the way for a stable, peaceful future grounded in the two-state solution.



The concept note sets out several critical questions for the discussion, including how to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, facilitate the release of hostages, and lay the foundation for enduring peace. The council will also explore measures to restore peace along the Blue Line, allow both Israeli and Lebanese populations to return safely to their homes, and advance steps toward a two-state solution. Additionally, the session will focus on how the UN and global stakeholders can support the Palestinian Authority in managing security in Gaza while encouraging economic recovery, reform, and reconstruction.

MENAFN17112024000045015687ID1108894338