PHCC Nursing Director Highlights Growing Support For Nursing And Midwifery

Doha, Qatar: The fields of nursing and midwifery are witnessing rapid advancements across the Arab world, driven by modern initiatives aimed at expanding workforce capabilities and strengthening organizational support to meet demands.

Nursing professionals are recognized as essential contributors to achieving universal health coverage and improving health outcomes. and health organizations in the region increasingly acknowledge the vital roles nurses and midwives play as frontline healthcare providers.

Ebtesam Abdulla, Director of Nursing at the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), emphasized the importance of cultivating a workforce equipped not only with technical expertise but also with a human-centered approach to address diverse health needs effectively.

Qatar's initiatives, for instance, include mentorship programs, scholarships, and international partnerships designed to build a resilient nursing workforce committed to ethical care.

These efforts reflect a broader focus on expanding and elevating the nursing and midwifery workforce, enhancing training quality, and strengthening healthcare systems across the Arab world. Such comprehensive initiatives integrate policy support, public awareness campaigns, and significant investments in human resources to address both present and future healthcare challenges.

Ebtesam Abdulla added:“On the occasion of Arab Nurses and Midwives Day, we recognize that nurses and midwives play vital roles in promoting health and well-being across the Arab world. Their dedication to healthcare is increasingly appreciated through initiatives like Arab Nurses and Midwives Day, which highlights their contributions, supports professional development, and raises public awareness. This annual event also fosters dialogue on the challenges facing these professions, driving solutions that support excellence and sustainability in healthcare.”

Institutional support for growth

Recognizing the pressing need to bolster the healthcare workforce, institutions across the Arab region, including PHCC in Qatar, are actively supporting the growth and development of nursing and midwifery professionals.

These efforts include scholarships, training programs, and mentorship initiatives that enhance skills and incorporate global best practices. Collaborations with international health organizations also provide resources such as certifications, research opportunities, and leadership programs, empowering nurses and midwives to assume more impactful roles within their healthcare systems.

Events like Arab Nurses and Midwives Day further reinforce professional standards and public understanding through conferences, community outreach programs, professional awards, school engagements, and research grants. These initiatives not only raise awareness but also attract fresh talent to address the region's growing healthcare needs.

A call to action

Arab Nurses and Midwives Day serves as a collective call to action, highlighting the necessity of robust support systems for nursing and midwifery professionals.

By addressing current challenges, raising public awareness, and investing in professional growth, the Arab world can develop a skilled and capable workforce committed to delivering high-quality healthcare.

Such efforts will contribute to healthier communities, ensuring that nursing and midwifery professionals remain a cornerstone of healthcare for generations to come.

In conclusion, while nursing and midwifery in the Arab region face significant challenges, the increasing institutional support and public awareness efforts offer a promising trajectory. By fostering a dedicated workforce, the region is better positioned to improve healthcare outcomes and support the development of healthier societies.