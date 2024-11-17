Israeli Occupation War Machine Kills 70 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation's war machine continued its genocidal acts in Gaza, killing 70 Palestinians in central and northern Gaza Strip, said a Palestinian source on Sunday.

Palestinian Civil Defense spokesman in the Gaza Strip, Mohammad Bassal revealed that the Israeli occupation's air force targeted a house in Beit Lahia in the north and another dwelling in central Gaza.

The first location housed 50 Palestinians who were not able to relocated before their demise, while the second location were killed during a land operation in Al-Burej camp, he affirmed.

The Israeli occupation force continues its inhumane campaign against the Gaza Strip, which enters its 408 day. Medical and civil defense staff have been barred from entering the northern Gaza Strip for the last two months. (end)

wab













MENAFN17112024000071011013ID1108894265