Ishaan Khatter Is Left With Pure Gratitude As She Shoots For Something Special

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Ishaan Khatter revealed that he has just finished shooting something that is special beyond words to him.

On Sunday, the 'Pippa' posted a series of photos accompanied by a heartfelt note on social media, expressing his excitement about the project. He wrote,“Just finished shooting something which is special beyond words to me. Sometimes you are left with nothing but pure gratitude for meeting certain people. It's a privilege to give your blood, sweat, and tears when you receive purpose and meaning in return. Can't wait to share more when the time comes. Moving forward with love.”

The post included a photo of Ishaan with filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, along with a solo candid shot of the director. Ishaan's message hinted at a collaboration with Neeraj on an upcoming film.

According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor will make a cameo appearance in Neeraj Ghaywan's next project, which also involves Karan Johar. A source close to the development revealed that when Karan and Neeraj approached Janhvi with the offer, she couldn't refuse, as she deeply respects both of them. She has set aside 10 days from her packed schedule and is excited to reunite with her "Dhadak" co-star, Ishaan Khatter.

The untitled film is said to be a two-hero venture, with talks underway to cast another young actor.“The story revolves around two friends, and Neeraj has crafted a compelling narrative that is sure to captivate audiences. The tone and treatment are distinct from Masaan,” the source added.

The movie is scheduled for release in the second half of 2025.

Meanwhile, Ishaan is gearing up for the release of his Netflix romance series“The Royals”, featuring a stellar ensemble cast that includes Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, and Milind Soman. Netflix unveiled the teaser on August 14, marking Bhumi Pednekar's debut in a web series.