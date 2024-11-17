Türkiye's BIST 100 ends Thursday’s session higher

(MENAFN) On Friday, Turkey's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened at 9,447.70 points, marking a 0.29 percent increase, or 27.28 points, from the previous day’s close. This gain follows a positive performance on Thursday, when the rose by 1.29 percent, closing at 9,420.42 points. The transaction volume for Thursday’s trading was 88 billion liras, or approximately USD2.59 billion, showing robust market activity.



In terms of the currency market, as of 09:54 a.m. (0654 GMT), the Turkish lira stood at 34.4233 against the US dollar (USD/TRY). Meanwhile, the euro was trading at 36.3359 liras, and the British pound was valued at 43.6745 liras. These exchange rates reflect the ongoing fluctuations in the Turkish currency market, which have been influenced by domestic economic policies and global financial trends.



The price of commodities also saw notable movements on Friday. The price of gold reached USD2,567.30 per ounce, indicating continued strength in precious metal markets amid global economic uncertainty. Investors often turn to gold as a safe haven in times of volatility, which has contributed to its high valuation.



Meanwhile, Brent crude oil, a key benchmark for global oil prices, was priced at around USD71.67 per barrel. This relatively moderate price of oil highlights the ongoing balance in global energy markets, where supply and demand dynamics, as well as geopolitical factors, continue to influence prices. The combination of these factors is shaping Turkey's broader economic environment.

