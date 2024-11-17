Iran’s Semnan province’s exports rise 63 percent in 7 months annually

(MENAFN) In the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - October 21), Semnan province witnessed a 63 percent increase in the value of its non-oil exports compared to the same period last year. According to Morteza Hajian-Nejad, the director-general of Semnan's Customs Department, the province exported 245,000 tons of goods valued at over USD134 million. This growth also reflects a 26 percent rise in the weight of goods exported from the province year on year, highlighting a strong performance in Semnan's export sector.



The main destinations for Semnan’s exports during this period included Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia, Pakistan, and Turkey. These countries formed the core of the province’s export market, underscoring the region's significant role in Iran's broader trade relations. Semnan, located in northern Iran, offers a mix of mountainous terrain and plains, with strategic proximity to neighboring countries that drive its export activities.



Semnan’s impressive export performance forms part of the broader trend of increasing Iranian foreign trade. As reported by the former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the total value of Iran’s foreign trade reached USD99.7 billion during the first seven months of the year. Of this total, USD60.2 billion was generated from exports, with USD32.5 billion attributed to non-oil exports, highlighting the sector's importance to the country’s economic growth.



Semnan’s non-oil export success is part of a broader push to strengthen Iran’s economic ties through non-oil industries. As the country continues to diversify its economy, the region’s significant growth in exports, particularly in sectors like manufacturing and agriculture, plays a critical role in Iran’s efforts to reduce reliance on oil revenues and expand trade with neighboring countries.

