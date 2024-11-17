Americans face varying inflation volumes across country

(MENAFN) Americans all over the nation are facing vastly different inflation volumes depending on where they live in the US, with the recent inflation data revealing that consumers in the Northeast and Midwest are experiencing higher inflation than their peers across the nation.



The Department published its inflation statement for the previous month on Wednesday which found that the consumer price index (CPI), which is a broad measure of how much everyday products like gasoline, groceries and rent cost, was surged to 2.6 percent from a year ago for the US as a whole, matching the forecast as inflation climbed within a broader cooling trend.



Nonetheless, the speed of inflation is much higher in specific areas of the nation than it is in other parts.



The Northeast area saw 3.5 percent inflation in the previous month compared to a year ago, the fastest of the four geographic areas analyzed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and well above the national inflation volume. Inside the region, New England had 3.3 percent inflation, whereas the Middle Atlantic had 3.6 percent.

