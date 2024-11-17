Turkey's day-ahead electricity prices range from 1,732 to 3,000 Liras on Saturday

(MENAFN) The highest electricity price volume for one megawatt-hour on Tukey’s day-ahead spot market for Saturday is going to be 3,000 Turkish liras (USD87.16) at 6 p.m. local time (1500 GMT), based on formal numbers on Friday.



The least volume was set at 1,732.98 liras (USD50.35) at 11 p.m. local time (2000 GMT), the data revealed.



The Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) data for the trade rate for Saturday's electricity market reveals a drop of 17.15 percent to about 1.33 billion liras compared to Friday.



The arithmetic average electricity price on the day-ahead spot market is calculated at 2,351.37 liras (USD87.04), while the weighted average price is 2,372.50 liras (USD 87.31).



The highest electricity price volume for one megawatt-hour for Friday was set at 3,000 Turkish liras (USD87.16) at 8 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time (0500, 1200 and 13000 GMT), whereas the least volume was set at 2,194 liras (USD63.74) at 12 a.m. local time (0300 GMT).

MENAFN17112024000045016755ID1108893952