Saudi Arabia Unveils Online Music Education Platform

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Saudi Arabian Commission has unveiled an AI-powered for music education. Established four years ago to support the art of music, the commission described this program as the first innovative music platform of its kind globally.

The Saudi Music Commission announced that the platform offers music education programs and training for playing both Arabic and Western musical instruments using various learning methods.

The platform includes a wide range of educational courses for different skill levels and instructional videos created using the latest technologies.

The primary goal of this initiative is to develop musical talents, support careers in the field, and create a rich environment for music education.

Officials from the commission stated that the platform enables both domestic and international students to learn the best practices in music production, contributing to the growth of the industry.

The Saudi Arabian Music Commission, created in 2020 under the Ministry of Culture, manages the growth of the music industry, supports musicians, and strengthens the local economy.

The launch of this platform highlights Saudi Arabia's commitment to cultural modernization and its efforts to establish itself as a regional hub for arts and entertainment.

By leveraging AI technology, the country is fostering creativity and skill development, which could significantly influence the global music industry.

This initiative comes at a time when, in Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned music, labeling it as contrary to Islamic Sharia law.

This divergence emphasizes the role of policy in shaping artistic freedom and societal development.

