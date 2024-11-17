Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches ‘Boodhe Hoke Kya Banoge’ campaign focused on redefining retirement planning

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, November 14, 2024: Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited (“ABSLI”), one of India's leading life insurance providers, announced the launch of its new brand campaign ‘Boodhe Hoke Kya Banoge’, focused on encouraging individuals to rethink their retirement plans.



Addressing India's Rising Retirement Savings Gap: The campaign captures the essence of India’s rising retirement savings gap, where most individuals start planning their retirement quite late in life. With the retirement population steadily rising in India and the gap pertaining to retirement related savings widening, ABSLI’s campaign aims to encourage people to plan early on to turn their golden years into a brighter and stress-free chapter of life. By prioritizing early financial planning, the campaign shows that retirement can be a period of personal fulfilment. The campaign’s inspiration stems from the rising life expectancy in India, which, according to the World Bank, reached 70.19 years in 2022, reflecting improvements in health and longevity. The campaign will be aired on television channels, broadcast on YouTube, OTT and digital media platforms as well as amplified through outdoor and regional print media advertising.



A Simple yet Profound Question: The #BoodheHokeKyaBanoge campaign stands out for its emotionally compelling narrative and direct messaging. Drawing inspiration from the familiar Indian childhood question, “Bade Hoke Kya Banoge?” (What will you become when you grow up?), the campaign cleverly reimagines this question for adults, asking, “Aap Boodhe Hoke Kya Banoge?” (What will you become in your old age?). This thought-provoking twist encourages individuals to envision a fulfilling and meaningful post-retirement life, emphasizing the pursuit of passions and newer possibilities.



Mr. Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO, ABSLI, comments, "At Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, we believe, retirement should be a time of fulfilment and joy. Our #BoodheHokeKyaBanoge campaign encourages people to reimagine their golden years, focusing on their passion and living life to the fullest. However, delayed retirement planning can lead to financial insecurity and limited choices during this important phase of life. Early and thoughtful planning is therefore essential to create a future that aligns with one's aspirations and ensures peace of mind. This initiative marks a bold step in redefining retirement, celebrating life’s moments and shifting focus from conventional legacies to a journey of purpose. ABSLI’s suite of innovative financial products supports a lifestyle that transcends financial needs, helping retirees to live joyfully and independently."



The campaign consists of 3 ad films, showcasing the importance of proactive and early retirement planning, challenging adults to reimagine their future. Each of the films capture heartfelt narratives underscoring the importance of proactive retirement planning and the excitement it can bring along.









