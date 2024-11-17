Skill-Based Ludo Platform Zupee Hits Record Shattering 100 Million Users and 6.6 Billion Gameplays

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 12th Nov 2024: Zupee, the trailblazer in skill-based Ludo gaming, has leapfrogged to an astonishing 100 million users, cementing its reign as the undisputed king of skill-based online Ludo. This monumental milestone sets Zupee apart as the go-to destination for skill-based Ludo lovers across the nation, with an eye-popping 6.6 billion gameplays fueling the frenzy.



Zupee is not just another gaming platform; it is a phenomenon reshaping the way Indians engage with traditional games. By blending nostalgia with cutting-edge innovation, Zupee has rekindled the country’s passion for Ludo and Snakes & Ladders, offering a gaming experience that’s as thrilling as it is skillful.



“Our explosive growth to 100 million users is proof that Zupee is more than a gaming platform, it is a revolution,” said Dilsher Malhi, Founder & CEO of Zupee. “We’re redefining fun with a modern twist on beloved classics and our users are loving every moment of it.”



Leading the charge in responsible gaming, Zupee has rolled out features that empower users to play smart, setting limits on time and spending. With RNG certification ensuring fairness and blockchain technology safeguarding the integrity of every game, Zupee is a leader in trust and transparency in the gaming world.







