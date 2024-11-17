Oman's airports record total of 11.1 million passengers in 9 months

(MENAFN) Oman's airports recorded a total of 11.1 million during the first nine months of this year, reflecting a 5.1 percent growth compared to the same period last year. These passengers were accommodated on 82,500 flights, indicating a steady increase in both passenger numbers and flight frequency.



Preliminary data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information in the Sultanate of Oman revealed that Muscat International Airport alone handled approximately 9.76 million passengers by the end of September 2024, a 4.7 percent increase from the previous year. This was achieved through 73,100 flights, which represents a 3.4 percent increase in the number of flights operated.



The statistics also showed that out of the total flights, 66,200 were international, with 8.84 million passengers traveling on these routes. Meanwhile, 6,930 were domestic flights, which saw 918,460 passengers traveling between Omani cities.



When it comes to passenger nationality, Indian nationals topped the list, accounting for 149,560 passengers at Muscat International Airport by the end of September. This total included 79,100 arriving passengers and 70,460 departing passengers. Following India, Bangladeshi nationals ranked second with 52,520 arriving passengers and 51,990 departing, while Pakistani nationals came in third, with 25,110 arriving passengers and 21,990 departing passengers.

