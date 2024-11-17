Qatar's Openness For Entrepreneurs Develops Businesses, Partnerships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar is offering several opportunities for foreign investors to explore and build their businesses and partnerships. Reflecting on the state-of-the-art infrastructures, CEO and co-founder of Unicorn Inc., Silvina Moschini, told The Peninsula that the country's openness, hospitality, and culture continue to draw businesses into the region.

She stressed that Qatar is a business hub that equips numerous multi and diverse culture individuals to contribute towards the local and regional economies.

“I think that the world is becoming more flat in the sense that people move from one place to another and opportunities are just not limited by geographies anymore,” Moschini said.

The Argentine businesswoman demonstrated her example of investing in the country due to Qatar's resilient business opportunities by signing deals with various entities including Qatar Financial Center and Qatar Media City.

“We are expanding our projects and businesses here to contribute heavily to the local market here. With our global partnerships with giant techs including Google, and leading entities, we are bringing on board significant investments across various sectors including fintech.

“We also like the creative industry here and it's huge so we are trying to identify in each one of the verticals and transversely we invest in women-led companies,” she said.

Deploying in other major Asian countries is also key to attracting investors to Qatar. She said,“We have extensive partnerships in countries like the Philippines as many individuals are keen to invest in our hotels.”

Moschini is expected to meet the President of the Philippines Bongbong Marcos next month to set up agreements on further collaborations.

“So it's basically connecting the dots and we have this amazing opportunity in Qatar that is open and they are very welcoming to the Latin American community to develop their businesses here, and I'm sure every entrepreneur will get super excited,” she added.