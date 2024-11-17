Qatar, Spain Discuss Cooperation
Date
11/17/2024 2:17:51 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Friday with Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain H E Diego Martinez Belio. Discussions during the meeting dealt with the cooperation between the two countries and means to enhance them as well as the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.
MENAFN17112024000063011010ID1108893874
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.