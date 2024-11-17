Qatar, Spain Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Friday with Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain H E Diego Martinez Belio. Discussions during the meeting dealt with the cooperation between the two countries and means to enhance them as well as the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.