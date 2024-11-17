Iranian FM: Nuclear Negotiations Reached Limitation, Ready For Different Scenarios

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Foreign Abbas Araghchi said that nuclear talk with the West had become "limited", noting that the 2015 nuclear accord could not be revived in its current form.

In a television interview with state late Saturday, Araghchi said "There is still an opportunity for diplomacy, although this opportunity is not much, it is a limited opportunity."

He indicated if new negotiations began, it would be very limited due to the fact that UNSC 2231, concerning efforts to reach a settlement on the Iranian nuclear file, would reach its end, which would put all parties in a dire situation.

He affirmed that Iran would keep the "window for diplomacy" opened if there was a true intention to resolve this issue, adding, "Our nuclear path in the next year will be a sensitive and complicated one, but we are prepared for any scenario and conditions."

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi, who visited Tehran recently and met with the Foreign Minister, said that the parties seeking peace on the nuclear file must cooperate with each other.

He affirmed that his visit came to provide assistance in the framework of reducing tension.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was signed in July of 2015 between Iran and the 1+5 group, which included the US, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, and China.

The US, during Donald Trump first Presidential term, withdrew from the accord in May of 2018 and imposed harsher sanctions on Tehran. (end)

