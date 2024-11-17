Mod Creates New System For Intellectual Property Protection, Technology Patenting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense of Ukraine has developed a new system for protecting intellectual property and patenting military technologies.

This was announced by the of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, on , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to Umerov, "the future of war and defense lies not only in the power of weapons but also in the power of innovation."

He emphasized that it is essential not only to create new technologies but also to establish a sustainable system that protects and supports their development.

To achieve these goals, the Ministry of Defense has introduced a new system for intellectual property protection and patenting military technologies.

"This initiative has created clear collaboration rules with Ukrainian and international partners, ensuring innovations are now protected by patents," the minister highlighted.

tofor

He noted that this system signals to partners that Ukraine is ready for responsible cooperation. Their technologies are safeguarded, and their support for the defense sector provides them with guarantees for development and security.

As an example of this approach, Umerov mentioned the patent for the Vitryak-M FPV drone detector, developed by the Ukrainian Technology Scaling Center.

This invention assists the Armed Forces of Ukraine in detecting Russian drones and providing early warnings.

"Patent protection provides assurance to our inventors, instills confidence in our partners, and serves as the foundation of a new defense culture, where every breakthrough becomes a step closer to victory," the minister emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense received its first patent for a technology designed to detect enemy FPV drones, known as Vitryak M, which allows the detection of such drones on the battlefield.