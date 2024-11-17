'Undercooked Pork In India' Gave Trump's Public Health Czar Brain Worms? Robert Kennedy Jr Says 'Ate Them All The Time...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Robert F Kennedy Jr has a worm in his brain that he got from eating 'undercooked pork perhaps from India'. Donald Trump's public-health czar 'adventurous' approach to nutrition has sparked both intrigue and concern.

Robert F Kennedy Jr, a 70-year-old environmental lawyer , has gained attention not only for his controversial views on but also for his adventurous eating habits, which include a deadly worm in his brain.

| Donald nominates RFK Jr to lead US health agencies | Who is he?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr's health saga took a dramatic turn in 2010, when a mysterious brain condition sent him to the hospital with significant memory loss. Initially mistaken for a tumour, doctors eventually identified the culprit: a parasitic worm.

Kennedy, an "adventurous eater", has speculated that the worm may have come from consuming undercooked pork during his travels in India.

| Donald Trump 2.0 Cabinet: Elon Musk, Mike Pompeo, Kennedy Jr in the mix?

“I loved tuna-fish sandwiches. I ate them all the time. I caught fish all the time and freshwater fish. I would fish and eat a lot of perch at very, very high levels,” he told The New York Times in 2023.," Kennedy told The New York Times in 2023.

“I loved tuna-fish sandwiches and freshwater fish. But the mercury poisoning, not the worm, was likely the cause of my memory loss.”

| Donald Trump to appoint Robert F Kennedy Jr in charge of US public health?

When he was struggling with the memory loss, Kennedy was subsisting on a diet heavy on predatory fish, notably tuna and perch , both known for their elevated mercury levels.

Kennedy's eating habits aren't limited to exotic meats or predatory fish. He's also made headlines for his promotion of YouTube tutorials as a method of self-education - even when it comes to nutrition.