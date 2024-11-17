'Undercooked Pork In India' Gave Trump's Public Health Czar Brain Worms? Robert Kennedy Jr Says 'Ate Them All The Time...'
11/17/2024 2:00:34 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Robert F Kennedy Jr has a worm in his brain that he got from eating 'undercooked pork perhaps from India'. Donald Trump's public-health czar 'adventurous' approach to nutrition has sparked both intrigue and concern.
Robert F Kennedy Jr, a 70-year-old environmental lawyer , has gained attention not only for his controversial views on health but also for his adventurous eating habits, which include a deadly worm in his brain. Also Read
nominates RFK Jr to lead US health agencies | Who is he? Worm in Robert F. Kennedy Jr's Brain Was 'Perhaps from India'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr's health saga took a dramatic turn in 2010, when a mysterious brain condition sent him to the hospital with significant memory loss. Initially mistaken for a tumour, doctors eventually identified the culprit: a parasitic worm.
Kennedy, an "adventurous eater", has speculated that the worm may have come from consuming undercooked pork during his travels in India. Also Read
“I loved tuna-fish sandwiches. I ate them all the time. I caught fish all the time and freshwater fish. I would fish and eat a lot of perch at very, very high levels,” he told The New York Times in 2023.," Kennedy told The New York Times in 2023.
“I loved tuna-fish sandwiches and freshwater fish. But the mercury poisoning, not the worm, was likely the cause of my memory loss.” Also Read
When he was struggling with the memory loss, Kennedy was subsisting on a diet heavy on predatory fish, notably tuna and perch , both known for their elevated mercury levels. Robert F. Kennedy Jr's YouTube-Taught Nutrition
Kennedy's eating habits aren't limited to exotic meats or predatory fish. He's also made headlines for his promotion of YouTube tutorials as a method of self-education - even when it comes to nutrition.
