Viral 'Blue-Eyed' Pakistani 'Chai Wala' Arshad Khan Bags PKR 1 Crore In Shark Tank

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Arshad Khan, the viral "blue-eyed tea seller" from Pakistan, is proving he's more than just a social sensation. Demonstrating sharp business instincts, Khanand his business partner Kazim Hasan secured 1 crore Pakistani rupees (approximately ₹30 lakh) on Shark Tank Pakistan for their tea brand, Café Chaiwala & Co.

“My goal has always been to represent Pakistan and its culture through something as simple as chai,” a Times of India report quoted Khan as saying.

As per reports, Arshad first captured the nation's attention in 2016 when a candid photo of him making tea at a roadside stall in Islamabad went viral. Since then, he has leveraged his newfound fame to embark on an inspiring entrepreneurial journey, evolving from a tea seller to a business owner with a growing brand.

Arshad Khan's Café Chaiwala & Co. is expanding rapidly, with locations in Pakistan and a recent opening in London. The business is centred around offering authentic Pakistani chai, complemented by an atmosphere that reflects the vibrant street culture of Pakistan.

Arshad's pitch on Shark Tank Pakistan emphasized not just selling tea but creating a unique and immersive experience for customers. He aims to transport them to the lively“chai dhabas” (tea stalls) of Pakistan, where tea isn't just a beverage, but a cultural experience shared in bustling, social settings.