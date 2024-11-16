Qatar Charity Inaugurates Development Projects In Kosovo

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A high-level delegation from Qatar Charity, headed by its CEO, Yusuf bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, inaugurated several development projects in Kosovo.

The delegation was received by Kosovo's Prime Albin Kurti, in the presence of Qatar's ambassador to Kosovo HE Jaber Ali al-Dosari. The inaugurated projects included the Doha Emergency Centre, the Qatar Residential Complex, the Qatar Islamic Centre, the Water Project, as well as the Al-Yafei Centre and a mosque.

Al-Kuwari, accompanied by Prime Minister Kurti, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Saranda Bogujevci, Kosovo's Minister of Health Arben Vitia, and Ambassador Al-Dosari, inaugurated the Doha Emergency Medical Centre in the city of Podujevë.

The centre aims to manage emergency cases and provide comprehensive medical services of high quality, including dental care and radiology.

It is expected to benefit around 80,000 individuals Kurti praised the project's significance, highlighting its strategic location, which will allow the centre to offer multiple medical services, including primary healthcare. Kurti expressed his gratitude to Qatar for this valuable project, emphasising Qatar's ongoing support for Kosovo in various areas.

Ambassador al-Dosari stated: "This project reflects the deep relations between Qatar and Kosovo and underscores Qatar's commitment to supporting development and health initiatives that serve the Kosovar community and contribute to its stability and prosperity."

Al-Kuwari stated, "We will continue working together to implement more humanitarian projects in Kosovo, across various sectors, benefiting the Kosovar people and deepening cooperation between Qatar and Kosovo."

The Qatar Islamic Centre project involves the construction of a central mosque, the headquarters of the Islamic Sheikhdom of Kosovo, a multi-purpose hall, and waqf stores. The centre will provide cultural, educational, and social services, benefiting around 20,000 people.

The mosque's opening ceremony was attended by the head of the Islamic Sheikhdom, Naim Tërnava, Ambassador al-Dosari, and several officials. The Grand Mufti expressed his gratitude for the continuous support from Qatar and Qatar Charity.

