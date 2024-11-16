In Kursk Region, Russian Army Lost 17 Units Of Equipment During Attempted Assault
11/16/2024 7:12:03 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Kursk region, the Russian army lost 17 pieces of equipment during an attempted assault.
Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The Kursk region. The enemy lost 17 units of equipment while attempting to conduct assault operations - only because of mine explosions,” noted Pavliuk.
According to him, about 30% of the enemy's equipment was destroyed in this area thanks to minefields professionally planted by the specialists from the 12th separate support regiment and engineer units of the Ground Forces.
Pavliuk thanked the soldiers for their high professionalism and effective combat work.
As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, there have been 170 combat engagements at the front, with the greatest number of battles occurring in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Kursk sectors.
Illustrative photo: Kostiantyn Liberov
