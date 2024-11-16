Two Men Injured As Russian Drone Attacks Bus Near Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday afternoon, the Russian attacked a bus with a drone in the village of Komyshany, Kherson community, injuring two men.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration wrote this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers continue to 'hunt' civilians in the Kherson region with drones. Around five o'clock in the evening, two residents of Komyshany came under a Russian drone attack. They were on a bus at the time. They suffered blast injuries and concussions," the report says.

According to the RMA, a 41-year-old man also received shrapnel wounds to his face and forearm, and a 19-year-old young man suffered an arm injury.

Medics provided first aid to the victims.

As reported, in the afternoon, a 43-year-old man was injured in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson when an enemy drone hit a car.