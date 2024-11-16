DICID Renews Commitment To Promoting Dialogue, Tolerance

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Chairman of the Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID), Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh al-Nuaimi, emphasised the DICID's dedication to spreading a culture of dialogue and tolerance to foster coexistence and harmony worldwide, as envisioned in the teachings of prophets and messengers.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA) marking the International Day for Tolerance on November 16, HE Dr al-Nuaimi stated that the DICID strives to promote a culture of dialogue and acceptance so that tolerance becomes the norm, reflecting the essence of religious teachings to build peace and reject violence and extremism.

He highlighted Qatar's commitment to this vision, noting the country's comprehensive efforts to foster successful experiences in dialogue and tolerance through diverse institutions, including religious, cultural, educational, and research centres. He explained that these entities focus on specialised roles while collaborating on broader, shared objectives in an integrative framework, pooling efforts to achieve collective success.

HE Dr al-Nuaimi stressed the importance of institutions that teach religious values and instil love for faith, as these contribute to shaping virtuous and reformative citizens. He noted that the successful endeavours of such institutions align with the DICID's mission to promote tolerance. He added the DICID employs various methods to achieve its goals, including hosting annual conferences, roundtable discussions for local communities, and training programs for practitioners, students, and specialists in Qatar and abroad.

He pointed out that the centre conducts and publishes scientific research and produces publications. He elaborated on the centre's significant accomplishments, noting its contribution to promoting a culture of pluralism and peaceful coexistence and combating hate speech, violence, extremism, and exclusion.

He highlighted the centre's efforts to combating the phenomenon of Islamophobia and present an accurate image of Islam, while condemning acts of extremism and fostering strong, positive relationships with diverse communities worldwide, in addition to facilitating legal procedures for Muslims in the West by opening mosques and religious centres, highlighting the bright image of Qatar, and providing Qatari expertise in the field of dialogue and other things. Reflecting on the state of religious tolerance today, HE Dr al-Nuaimi said that since the time of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) the foundation has been coexistence among religions, with an emphasis on tolerance and acceptance of the other, despite differences in doctrine.

He noted that most countries today demonstrate a reality of peaceful coexistence among followers of various faiths, driven by modern culture, globalisation, and an acknowledgment of diversity and plurality as defining features of contemporary societies.

He emphasised that divine religions advocate high moral values and noble humanitarian principles, adding that honesty, justice, kindness, and good neighbourliness are virtues unanimously upheld by all religions.

He added that states, organisations, and civil society have increasingly embraced frameworks protecting both majority and minority rights, aligned with universal human rights principles. He clarified that interfaith tolerance does not imply compromising one's faith but rather meeting to benefit from shared teachings that serve humanity.

He highlighted the unique approach of the DICID, pointing out that the centre stands out for two key principles: first, the core tenets of Islam and its moderation in dealing with those of differing beliefs; and second, the customs, heritage, and reality of Qatari society, where many nationalities and followers of diverse religions coexist.

He pointed that Muslims recognise that many issues raised in the realm of dialogue and interfaith tolerance, often discussed under the banners of humanity and rights, are inherently part of our faith.

Therefore, the centre remains steadfast in adhering to the principles of Islam as derived from the Qur'an and Sunnah, guided by a spirit of moderation while drawing on Qatar's rich cultural identity in its endeavours, visions, and strategies.

