Israel Kills 30 Including 10 At UN-Run School

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An Israeli strike killed 10 Palestinians and wounded at least 20 others Saturday at a school in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp currently sheltering displaced families, medics said.

The UN-run Abu Assi school, where rescue operations are ongoing, may still have people trapped under the rubble, officials said.

Palestinian health officials said at least 30 people have been killed by Israeli military strikes across the enclave Saturday.

The Gaza health said 43,799 people have been confirmed dead since Oct. 7, 2023.

Khan Younis Municipality has affirmed that 1.2mn Palestinians are at risk of severe shortages of drinking water due to the halt in the supply of essential fuel needed to operate water and sewage facilities and pumps, after the Israeli occupation forces prevented the entry of these supplies to the UN agencies and organizations operating in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the emergency committee in Khan Younis warned that halting these supplies would lead to environmental and health disasters, including the failure of sewage plants, which could result in sewage surging onto the streets and outbreaks of diseases and epidemics among Palestinians.

It called on the international community and human rights organizations to urgently intervene and put an end to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which has devastated all sectors of life.

The statement stressed the importance of delivering the essential machinery, spare parts and equipment to prevent the service system from crumbling after it has been dramatically affected due to the ongoing Israeli war on the Strip.

The Israeli army said that its troops continued "their operational activity" in the northern areas of Jabalia and Beit Lahia.

