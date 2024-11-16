Sheikha Alya Meets UNRWA Top Official

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Permanent Representative to the UN HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani has met with the Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, at the Permanent Mission's headquarters in New York.

During the meeting, the commissioner-general thanked Qatar for its firm and supportive position towards the UNRWA. For her part, HE Sheikha Alya expressed Qatar's deep appreciation for the efforts made by to support the brotherly Palestinian people in light of the deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip.

MENAFN16112024000067011011ID1108893545