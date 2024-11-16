BIDDLE REAL ESTATE VENTURES MARKS GROUNDBREAKING FOR POTOMAC SHORES STATION HOUSE ADDING ANCHOR RETAIL BUILDING TO TOWN CENTER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dual Ceremony Celebrates Completion of VRE Garage

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va., Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 16, the Potomac Shores community marked several vital milestones, including completion of the VRE Station garage and groundbreaking for the Station House which is expected to spur retail in the Marketplace corridor of the Potomac Shores Town Center. Executives from Potomac Shores master developer Biddle Ventures (BREV) and KLNB Commercial Real Estate Services were joined by members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors (BOCS); Prince William County Department of Economic Development and Tourism; and local community members at the ceremony marking completion of the $24 million VRE Station garage and groundbreaking for the new Station House.



Potomac Shores Station House: Artist Rendering

The 20,000 square-foot Station House is designed to feature a striking vaulted arch pass-through for VRE Station access, and more than 15,000 square-feet of retail space over two levels. The 8,500 square-foot upper level is planned as restaurant space, with stunning views of the Potomac River and indoor and outdoor dining including more than 1,300 square-feet of outdoor dining across two terraces. The 1st floor includes more than 7,000 square-feet of retail space, which can be configured to accommodate as many as three different retailers, with opportunities for uses such as coffee shop, ice cream parlor, dry cleaners – or other uses serving train passengers, visitors and local community residents.

The VRE pass-through leads to a paved boardwalk promenade overlooking the Potomac River. The boardwalk, featuring a gazebo and viewing benches, is designed to connect to the Potomac Shores Trail System, affording more than 10 miles of continuous walking trails once completed. Construction of the Station House is expected to jump-start additional retail investment in the Marketplace corridor of the Potomac Shores Town Center. The area is expected to accommodate as much as 1,000,000 square-feet of commercial space, including retail, office and other commercial uses.

The ceremony celebrating the groundbreaking for the Station House was also marked by another milestone – completion of the VRE Garage at Potomac Shores. The new garage includes more than 350 parking spaces across three below-ground levels. Parking will accommodate VRE ridership as well as retail patrons of the Station House and additional retail in the Marketplace. The Station House is being constructed on top of the now completed VRE Garage.

Peter Chavkin, Managing Member, Biddle Real Estate Ventures (BREV) , said, "Today marks another step forward towards our dual goals of welcoming VRE service to Potomac Shores and bringing retail investment to the Marketplace within the Potomac Shores Town Center. We're grateful for the leadership of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors as we continue to advance these projects."

Dallon Cheney, of KLNB Real Estate Services,

retail broker for Potomac Shores, commented, "There are unprecedented retail opportunities at Potomac Shores that represent a flagship opportunity along the I-95/Route 1 corridor. This site offers a built-in customer base of more than 2,300 occupied new homes in a premier development, stunning Potomac River views, superb transportation access, and more. Going vertical with the Station House accelerates these opportunities."

Deshundra Jefferson , Chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors , added, "New commercial investment here at Potomac Shores will spur economic development that benefits all of Prince William County. Our County will continue to bring all resources to bear to move this process forward to completion."

Andrea Bailey , Supervisor, Potomac District said, "The completion of the VRE Garage and groundbreaking for the Station House at Potomac Shores brings us closer than ever to our long-held goals of VRE Service and commercial development within this community. I intend to work closely with relevant agencies and with private sector partners to see these goals realized."

Margaret Franklin, Supervisor, Woodbridge District, commented, "Improved transportation access and economic development that benefits our county as a whole have been a focus for me ever since I took office. Today's milestones at Potomac Shores mark a major step forward and I look forward to continued progress."

The VRE Garage and the Station House at Potomac Shores were both designed by Washington D.C. based Core Architecture. L.F. Jennings, based in Falls Church, VA, built the VRE Garage and will construct the Station House, which is expected to be complete in Q4 of 2025. It is anticipated that the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) will complete the adjacent land acquisition from CSX in 2025, as well. Then, construction of the station platform can begin at a date to be determined.



Parties interested in retail opportunities within the Potomac Shores Town Center are invited to contact Dallon Cheney of KLNB at [email protected] . More information about the Potomac Shores community is available at .

About Potomac Shores

Located just 30 miles south of Washington D.C, Potomac Shores is a transit-oriented, mixed-use community covering 1,920 acres and featuring nearly two miles of shoreline. The site includes 1,000 acres of preserved hardwood forests and streams, traditional Virginia Tidewater architectural designs and the area's only public Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, as well as the 30-acre Ali Krieger Sports Complex. Future development is set to include a mixed-use town center and a new VRE commuter rail station. The community's master plan includes two public schools, multiple sports fields, 10 miles of trails and over 3,800 residences. Potomac Shores offers the 13,000 square-foot Shores Club, a private recreation and fitness complex, and has sold more than 2,400 new homes. For more information, visit

.

About Biddle Real Estate Ventures (BREV)

Headquartered in New York City, BREV is focused on mixed-use, master-planned communities, with proven expertise in resolving complex land-use and financing issues. BREV is dedicated to creating communities of the highest quality that reflect the local history, culture and context of their settings. BREV is known for its deep capital market relationships as well as thoughtful community engagement with all stakeholders during the earliest stages of a project - ensuring financial viability and win-win development outcomes. The company is led by a close-knit team of professionals who have been associated with the successful development of more than 5,000 new homes throughout the New York tri-state areas and Northern Virginia.



SOURCE Biddle Real Estate Ventures

