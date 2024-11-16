Nepal Begins Power Supply To Bangladesh Through India's Electricity Grid Amid Crisis

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 16 (KNN)

In a historic move, Nepal commenced exporting electricity to Bangladesh on Friday marking the beginning of a new partnership between the two countries.

The power transfer was launched through India's electricity grid, a groundbreaking step facilitated by a tripartite agreement between Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) of India.

The inauguration was attended by Union for Power and Housing, Manohar Lal, along with Nepal's Minister of Energy, Dipak Khadka, and Bangladesh's Energy Adviser, Fouzal Kabir Khan.



The supply of 40 MW of electricity is seen as a significant achievement in fostering regional cooperation, with the Ministry of External Affairs of India highlighting its role in enhancing sub-regional connectivity in the power sector.

This move comes at a time when Bangladesh is grappling with an ongoing electricity crisis, exacerbated by the suspension of power from the Adani Group's Godda plant, which had been a key source of energy.



The crisis has intensified due to political instability and maintenance issues at Bangladesh's Payra thermal power plant, leaving the country in urgent need of alternative energy sources.

The tripartite agreement signed on October 3, 2024, was a result of diplomatic efforts, including discussions during Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's visit to Bangladesh in May 2023.



Nepal, rich in untapped hydroelectric potential, has long advocated for regional energy cooperation, and this agreement is seen as a step toward fulfilling that vision.

In Bangladesh, the introduction of Nepalese electricity is welcomed as a potential solution to the energy shortage. Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus has emphasised the strategic advantage of sourcing hydroelectricity from neighbouring Nepal, which is just 40 miles away.



The green energy initiative is expected to provide Bangladesh with a cheaper, more reliable power supply, fostering industrial growth and regional prosperity.

The new energy collaboration has sparked discussions on creating a South Asian energy grid, uniting the power sectors of India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh to ensure energy security in the region.

